King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William join hands against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Britain’s King Charles and Prince William have seemingly joined hands against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they ‘have the power’ in the royal family.



According to a report by OK Magazine, the monarch and his heir to throne are doing everything in their power to keep the California-based couple far away from the royal family following their bombshell interviews and release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

The publication, citing insiders, claimed Meghan and Harry still have some people who talk to them and would see them if they return to Britain, like Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

“But as far as those who are loyal to The Firm, Harry and Meghan are off the list. Nobody’s going to risk crossing or upsetting Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They have the power.”

Meanwhile, royal author Jane Marguerite Tippett has predicted that Prince Harry’s career will “continue to sink”.