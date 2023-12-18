Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and Prince George are also seen in the viral video alongside Meghan Markle and Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte snubs Meghan Markle, video goes viral

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte seemingly snubbed her aunt Meghan Markle when the Duchess of Sussex smiled at her during late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year.



Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the rest of the royals to mourn the passing of the Queen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also attended the funeral.

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and has gone viral after it was posted on TikTok.

The eight-second video clip shows Princess Charlotte turns around and looks behind her toward where Meghan was standing.

Meghan appears to give Charlotte a smile but she apparently ignored as the young royal turns back around and makes a face, according to Cheat Sheet.

Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and Prince George are also seen in the video.

The video was posted with text which reads “Kids don’t lie.”

The video has received thousands of views and hundreds of likes.

However, not everyone was convinced that Charlotte snubbed Meghan.

One fan commented, “This video has nothing to do with Meghan being there. Her brother did something to her.”