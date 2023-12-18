Future of Prince Harry's gold mine of anti-royal content laid bare

Prince Harry’s future in Netflix’s 'The Crown' has just been referenced

Experts have just started to reference the possibility of Prince Harry ever dropping the hammer on his own foot by giving Netflix the ‘gold mine’ that he has.



This has been brought to light by showbiz reporter Ellie Phillips.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent chats with GB News presenters Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

The conversation arose once Ms Webster posed an explosive question about the future of The Crown and whether it will end with the finale.

Ms Phillips responded to this by saying, “Absolutely no way, I'm sorry”.

She even went as far as to say, “I know they are saying this is the last one, but Meghan and Harry have given them gold, they have given them absolute gold dust.”

However, she did make it clear that while it stands to reason that no revelations about the Sussexes will “come out next year” fans and netizens alike can expect something to happen “in a few years.”

For those unversed, Netflix has poured over £12 million into every episode of the show, per a report by Express UK.

In light of that, Ms Phillips claims, “with the viewership it gets, the awards it's getting, that they won't somehow bring it on into the future, I think people want it.”