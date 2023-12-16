Besides good acting, Timothée Chalamet can also sing well which was evident in 'Wonka'

Timothée Chalamet's unique talent revealed besides acting

Timothée Chalamet is known for his impeccable acting style. However, the actor's vocal coach revealed he can sing, too.



In a chat with People, trainer Eric Vetro said the Dune star performed the iconic track Pure Imagination in the Wonka, which was outstanding.

"The thing about him is that he's very, very naturally musical. He has a lot of music in him," he added.

"But what's really special about him, he's such a brilliant actor that he brings that side of his talent into the singing. So, he's really singing as a character and bringing those songs alive."

Gushing over Timothée's singing abilities, the trainer said, "Someone can sound really good singing. Someone can also act a song really well. But he puts it together really, really well."



He continued, "It almost becomes mesmerizing, because you forget it's Timothée Chalamet, and you just start going along with him as the character. I think that's what people are going to be really, really impressed by."