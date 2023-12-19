 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton, Prince William's popularity increases amid royal race row

Kate Middleton and Prince William's family Christmas card received over 2.8 million likes on Instagram

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William's popularity increases amid royal race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s popularity has skyrocketed on social media amid royal race row, sparked by the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

The future UK queen and king’s followers have increased on Instagram from 15 million to 15.1 million within days after the release of Endgame.

Kate Middleton, Prince Williams popularity increases amid royal race row

However, they are only following 147 people including friends and family on the photo-video sharing app.

The Dutch version of Endgame by Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, allegedly named royals in the race row, infuriating the members of the Firm.

Kate Middleton, Prince Williams popularity increases amid royal race row

Kate Middleton and her family have received massive support from royal fans amid race row, and the reaction to their Christmas card is the proof.

Prince William and Kate released their annual Christmas card, that also features their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They released their family portrait on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with caption, “Our family Christmas card for 2023.”

The photo has received over 2.8 million likes on Instagram, and according to claims the Wales family 2023 Christmas card is officially their most liked post on the photo-video sharing app ever.

Kendall Jenner's friends spill the beans on Bad Bunny Split
Kendall Jenner's friends spill the beans on Bad Bunny Split
Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking update on her health
Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking update on her health
Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split
Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split
Timothee Chalamet celebrates 'Wonka' success with unusual outing video
Timothee Chalamet celebrates 'Wonka' success with unusual outing
Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare
Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare
Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine video
Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine
4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news
4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news
Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo
Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo
Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe video
Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe
King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch video
King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character video
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed