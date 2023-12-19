Kate Middleton and Prince William's family Christmas card received over 2.8 million likes on Instagram

Kate Middleton, Prince William's popularity increases amid royal race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s popularity has skyrocketed on social media amid royal race row, sparked by the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



The future UK queen and king’s followers have increased on Instagram from 15 million to 15.1 million within days after the release of Endgame.

However, they are only following 147 people including friends and family on the photo-video sharing app.

The Dutch version of Endgame by Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, allegedly named royals in the race row, infuriating the members of the Firm.

Kate Middleton and her family have received massive support from royal fans amid race row, and the reaction to their Christmas card is the proof.

Prince William and Kate released their annual Christmas card, that also features their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They released their family portrait on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with caption, “Our family Christmas card for 2023.”

The photo has received over 2.8 million likes on Instagram, and according to claims the Wales family 2023 Christmas card is officially their most liked post on the photo-video sharing app ever.

