Kate Middleton breaking stereotypes by prioritizing kids over Royal duties

Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Kate Middleton role as a mother and the Princess of Wales analyzed by royal expert

Kate Middleton is breaking rules but for all the right reasons. It has been reported that the Princess of Wales prioritizes her kids over her Royal duties.

Speaking of Kate as mother to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, a royal expert revealed that the Princess does not let her duties affect her role as a mom.

"Kate and William are the future of the monarchy, and it’s vital that she is not driven to resent the strictures that places on her,” royal expert Jennie Bond said.

“So it is crucial that now as Princess of Wales she is allowed the space to fulfil and enjoy her other great role in life: being a mum,” he added while speaking to OK! Magazine.

Comparing Kate to the late Queen Elizabeth and Queen Camilla, Bond added, "Our late Queen wasn’t given that freedom because she was so young when her father died; Camilla wasn‘t even part of the royal family when her children were young."

"Kate is a modern, dedicated and hands-on mum and I think she is showing us that being a parent is one of the most important roles in life,” he said.

"Management teams across the country would do well to take that on board and allow some flexibility where possible to let men and women be the best parents they can.

"I cheer every time I hear that Kate is putting her children first, and shame on anyone who criticises her for doing so."

