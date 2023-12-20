 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have 'grit' and 'sense of duty' to be in Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lacked an internal sense of duty before they decided to quit the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not have a lot of 'grit' and were working with the Royals for 'different motives.'

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Esther Krakue, told host Caroline Di Russo: "The Sussexes never really displayed a sense of duty.

"It only took a couple of years for them to storm out of the Royal Family like petulant children and release an interview with Oprah where they were just complaining; release a book like Spare where they were just complaining; release a Netflix documentary where, again, they were just complaining.

"It just goes to show that, actually, they didn't have a lot of grit, which demonstrated their hearts weren't in it until they had different motives, which don't align with what the Royal Family is about.

"And we are seeing that as their stars continue to fall, you can see the flaws in the couple's characters and what they actually thought they were going to do as members of the Royal Family."

