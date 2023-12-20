Jason Momoa sheds light on his friendship with Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Jason Momoa's bromance revealed

Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth are good friends. To get an idea of how close their bond is, look for the DC star to call Marvel hero, to get bulk up.

During an interview with ExtraTV, the Hawaii native revealed, "I actually called Chris to help me get ready for 'Aquaman.'

Crediting the blonde actor's fitness website-cum-app, Centr, the Hawaii native, shared, "It's wonderful," adding, "To me, he is the poster man for in shape. He looks wonderful."

The praise comes after the duo engaged in a fake tussle on the internet. It started when the Aquaman star shared a TikTok clip flexing his shape in his muscle-padding superhero costume.

"What's up, Hemsworth?" he said. "You had to work out; I didn't."

Responding to his cheeky dig, Chris posted a video of himself building his biceps while wearing a white tank top, saying, "That's a lovely padded costume you got there, Jason," the Australian actor said. "I prefer a skin suit myself, mate."

However, Jason told the outlet about the fake beef, "That was supposed to be a joke."

He continued, We're friends," adding, "We just get a kick out of it because I'm definitely not as big as him. I have to wear a suit to be that big."