 
menu
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Chris Hemsworth Jason Momoa's bromance revealed

Jason Momoa sheds light on his friendship with Chris Hemsworth

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Chris Hemsworth Jason Momoas bromance revealed
Chris Hemsworth Jason Momoa's bromance revealed

Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth are good friends. To get an idea of how close their bond is, look for the DC star to call Marvel hero, to get bulk up.

During an interview with ExtraTV, the Hawaii native revealed, "I actually called Chris to help me get ready for 'Aquaman.'

Crediting the blonde actor's fitness website-cum-app, Centr, the Hawaii native, shared, "It's wonderful," adding, "To me, he is the poster man for in shape. He looks wonderful."

The praise comes after the duo engaged in a fake tussle on the internet. It started when the Aquaman star shared a TikTok clip flexing his shape in his muscle-padding superhero costume.

"What's up, Hemsworth?" he said. "You had to work out; I didn't."

Responding to his cheeky dig, Chris posted a video of himself building his biceps while wearing a white tank top, saying, "That's a lovely padded costume you got there, Jason," the Australian actor said. "I prefer a skin suit myself, mate."

However, Jason told the outlet about the fake beef, "That was supposed to be a joke."

He continued, We're friends," adding, "We just get a kick out of it because I'm definitely not as big as him. I have to wear a suit to be that big."

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' boss shares key update about Netflix show
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' boss shares key update about Netflix show
Adam Sandler takes a cosmic turn in Netflix's 'Spaceman'
Adam Sandler takes a cosmic turn in Netflix's 'Spaceman'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not sure who to trust amid plummeting popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not sure who to trust amid plummeting popularity
Jonathan Majors career after verdict: ‘No studio would cast him'
Jonathan Majors career after verdict: ‘No studio would cast him'
Kourtney Kardashian's step daughter displays her kitchen littered with clothes
Kourtney Kardashian's step daughter displays her kitchen littered with clothes
Matthew Perry had 'surgical dose' of Ketamine in blood at time of death video
Matthew Perry had 'surgical dose' of Ketamine in blood at time of death
Kate Middleton helped Prince William 'fully let go' at Royal Variety Performance
Kate Middleton helped Prince William 'fully let go' at Royal Variety Performance
Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed' when Royal family did not treat her as ‘princess'
Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed' when Royal family did not treat her as ‘princess'
Sydney Sweeney feels left behind on the 'marriage and kids train'
Sydney Sweeney feels left behind on the 'marriage and kids train'
Beyonce sends fans into frenzy with new list of locations: 'Renaissance is not over'
Beyonce sends fans into frenzy with new list of locations: 'Renaissance is not over'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on PDA during Fenty launch video
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on PDA during Fenty launch
Meghan Markle takes all decisions as Prince Harry can only ‘follow orders' video
Meghan Markle takes all decisions as Prince Harry can only ‘follow orders'