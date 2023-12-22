The alleged incident happened during the filming of 'Fast & Furious 5' in 2010

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel sued by ex-assistant for alleged sexual battery

The entertainment world is left in shock as it has been revealed that the Fast & Furious star is sued for alleged sexual battery and forcing himself on his ex-assistant.

According to TMZ, the acclaimed actor's ex-assistant has accused him of performing indecent acts with her during the filming of the fifth instalment of Fast & Furious.

According to the legal documents obtained by the publication, the plaintiff Asta Jonasson claims that she was hired by production company One Race Films for the position of assistant to the actor while he was filming the movie in Georgie.

Asta has alleged that she was at Diesel's suite at St. Regis in Atlanta while he was entertaining multiple women.

She said that after the last woman left, the actor forcibly grabbed her, gro**ed her and kissed her, while they were still in the suite.

Asta continued that the actor continued forcing himself on her as she struggled to break free, adding, "I closed my eyes to dissociate."

She claims when he finished, he pulled up his shorts and said: "No one can say s**t about it, Asta" and left the room.

The actor has not yet responded to the accusations levelled against him.