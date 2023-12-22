John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed

 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Mason Hughes

John has fully detailed his struggles with addiction in his memoir 'If You Would Have Told Me'

Mason Hughes

Friday, December 22, 2023

John Stamos, famously known for his role in The Full House has recently revealed that after getting into Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in 2015, he drank a full bottle of wine just to forget the incident.

In an interview with People Magazine, John expressed candid thoughts about his love for booze and why he feels the need for it.

The actor said, "When I did get the DUI… I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened."

He continued, "I have never sobered up, because when you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking."

He also opened up about the aftermath of the incident of getting a DUI in 2015, stating, "Shortly after the legal woes, I travelled to Canada for the filming of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2."

The actor added, "So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie," adding that he rarely remembers filming that project because he was hitting rock bottom at that time.

John has fully detailed his struggles with addiction in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me.

