 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, alongwith their children Archie and Lilibet, are expected to celebrate Christmas in California amid rift with King Charles and the royal family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 22, 2023

King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has made a major decision for Christmas Day celebrations amid rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to a report by OK!, the younger members of the Firm have been banned from taking photos and selfies during this year’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

Also Read: Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'

The publication, citing royal insiders, claimed: “It’s been made very clear that there will be no mobile phones, photographs or selfies taken at the lunch table this year.

“Only controlled and approved images will see the light of day from the celebrations.”

The reason for the ban has also been disclosed, and the insiders say the move has been put in place to protect senior members of the royal family.

The royal source said, “There will be a lot of teenagers in attendance this year who are very mobile-friendly.

“It sounds rather funny, but the truth of the matter is they don’t want a photo of the King trying to squeeze a roast potato into his mouth appearing on social media.”

Read More: Prince Harry's 2017 hint at Meghan Markle's troubles with Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, alongwith their children Archie and Lilibet, are not expected to join the royal family in their gathering at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk over the festive season.

King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update
Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid pain
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid pain
Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance video
Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance
Robert Pattinson puts ring on Suki Waterhouse as pair engaged
Robert Pattinson puts ring on Suki Waterhouse as pair engaged
Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer video
Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours video
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'