King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has made a major decision for Christmas Day celebrations amid rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



According to a report by OK!, the younger members of the Firm have been banned from taking photos and selfies during this year’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

The publication, citing royal insiders, claimed: “It’s been made very clear that there will be no mobile phones, photographs or selfies taken at the lunch table this year.

“Only controlled and approved images will see the light of day from the celebrations.”

The reason for the ban has also been disclosed, and the insiders say the move has been put in place to protect senior members of the royal family.

The royal source said, “There will be a lot of teenagers in attendance this year who are very mobile-friendly.

“It sounds rather funny, but the truth of the matter is they don’t want a photo of the King trying to squeeze a roast potato into his mouth appearing on social media.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, alongwith their children Archie and Lilibet, are not expected to join the royal family in their gathering at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk over the festive season.