Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'

Friday, December 22, 2023
Meghan Markle wanted to live in a Palace as she married Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex was seemingly shocked to know her life with the Duke in the UK would be spent in a cottage.
Royal author Tom Bower tells Closer! magazine: "She didn’t realise when she hooked up with Harry that he didn’t have much money and wasn’t going to live in a palace.
"They didn’t have the pressure [to make a large income while in the UK] when they didn’t have a very large house overlooking the Pacific.
"Meghan never wanted to live in a small house in England. For her, Frogmore was like a jail sentence."
This comes as Meghan herself explained in her Netflix docuseries that she did not live in Kensington Palace itself.
During one episode, Meghan said: "Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does, it says 'palace' in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was so small."
Meghan added: "People thought we lived in a palace and we did. Well, a cottage in a palace."