Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lived in Frogmore Cottage in the UK

Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'

Meghan Markle wanted to live in a Palace as she married Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was seemingly shocked to know her life with the Duke in the UK would be spent in a cottage.

Royal author Tom Bower tells Closer! magazine: "She didn’t realise when she hooked up with Harry that he didn’t have much money and wasn’t going to live in a palace.

"They didn’t have the pressure [to make a large income while in the UK] when they didn’t have a very large house overlooking the Pacific.

"Meghan never wanted to live in a small house in England. For her, Frogmore was like a jail sentence."

This comes as Meghan herself explained in her Netflix docuseries that she did not live in Kensington Palace itself.

During one episode, Meghan said: "Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does, it says 'palace' in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was so small."

Meghan added: "People thought we lived in a palace and we did. Well, a cottage in a palace."