 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left 'isolated' for THIS reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made series of bombshell claims about the royal family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left isolated for THIS reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left 'isolated' for THIS reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned again following a hammer blow as their foundation Archewell reported millions of drop in donations.

A brand expert has claimed that the California-based royal couple are in a "precarious position" as they are left ‘isolated’ following their anti-Royal Family crusade.

Also Read: Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family

Archie and Lilibet parents are facing financial difficulties with their foundation, the expert claimed.

According to Daily Express, Nick Ede, who previously worked with Meghan Markle in London, has claimed that Harry and Meghan have "lost their way" so much they are in a "dangerous" spot.

Nick Ede told Mail Online, per Daily Express: "I think they are in a precarious position at the moment.

"After Megxit they mopped up millions from the likes of Netflix and Spotify but it feels like they've lost their way in terms of who they are and what their actual purpose is."

He further said, "They are in dangerous territory. Maybe they've isolated themselves because they don't trust anyone.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie

"But I think largely it's because people don't want to be associated with them and don't want their brands to be tarnished.”

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker introduce baby son Rocky to fans
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker introduce baby son Rocky to fans
Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family video
Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family
Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood
Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice related to King Charles, royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice related to King Charles, royal family
Prince William proves he is ‘the right choice' to be Britain's King video
Prince William proves he is ‘the right choice' to be Britain's King
Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn't regret leaving Royal role
Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn't regret leaving Royal role
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare video
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over reconciliation disclosed after olive branch from Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over reconciliation disclosed after olive branch from Kate Middleton
Prince William hopeful his relationship with Prince Harry will heal
Prince William hopeful his relationship with Prince Harry will heal
Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?
Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?