Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made series of bombshell claims about the royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left 'isolated' for THIS reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned again following a hammer blow as their foundation Archewell reported millions of drop in donations.



A brand expert has claimed that the California-based royal couple are in a "precarious position" as they are left ‘isolated’ following their anti-Royal Family crusade.

Archie and Lilibet parents are facing financial difficulties with their foundation, the expert claimed.

According to Daily Express, Nick Ede, who previously worked with Meghan Markle in London, has claimed that Harry and Meghan have "lost their way" so much they are in a "dangerous" spot.

Nick Ede told Mail Online, per Daily Express: "I think they are in a precarious position at the moment.

"After Megxit they mopped up millions from the likes of Netflix and Spotify but it feels like they've lost their way in terms of who they are and what their actual purpose is."

He further said, "They are in dangerous territory. Maybe they've isolated themselves because they don't trust anyone.

"But I think largely it's because people don't want to be associated with them and don't want their brands to be tarnished.”