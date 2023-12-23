 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family

Prince Harry is allegedly planning on making a number of apologies to the Royal Family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry appears to be preparing for a reconciliation with the Royal Family, as PR redemption attempts seemingly overtake Montecito.

GB News host Cameron Walker issued these claims and sentiments during one of her most recent chats.

“They have a lot of commercial deals and filming in the pipeline, which would make it more convenient being closer to Hollywood. But they do have a very nice life in Montecito.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie

Fellow host Emily Carver also chimed in shortly thereafter and admitted, “Perhaps they were thinking of making some apologies to the Royal Family for all their exposes and and things.” (sic)

But the chances of that are low, the expert noted, because it just seems like attempts at “redeeming their PR.”

All of these claims have come around the same time as Archwell's yearly insights into donations, which are down by a large margin. 

