King Charles is believed to have only met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet once

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left King Charles 'hurtful' as the monarch is unable to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet at Christmas due to their decision to spend the annual festival in US.

According to a royal expert, King Charles is “hurt” at not being able to see Archie and Lilibet at Christmas.

Also Read: Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles

King Charles is believed to have only met Lilibet once, and is set for another festive period without seeing them as Meghan and Harry are expected to spend Christmas in California.

Royal expert Michael Cole while speaking to GB News dubbed Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep King Charles apart from Lilibet and Archie “appalling”.

He told the publication, “Christmas is supposed to be a time for families to come together.”

Michael Cole said, “Obviously, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex didn’t get the memo because they will not be taking part.

“I must spare a word for King Charles. It must be very hurtful for him that he doesn’t see his grandchildren in California, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Read More: Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over reconciliation disclosed after olive branch from Kate Middleton

“That is appalling. I think ordinary families really ought to try and come together at Christmas time,” he said advised the royal couple to apologise to King Charles and the royal family ahead of Christmas.