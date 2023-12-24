 
menu
Sunday, December 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton sends secret 'revenge' messages to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton begins revenge streak with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Kate Middleton sends secret revenge messages to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton sends secret 'revenge' messages to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is seemingly getting back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her choice of fashion.

The Princess of Wales, who has kept mum over all the accusations and attacks from the Sussexes, is using her outfits as an answer.

Body language expert Duncan Larcombe tells Best Magazine: “She sends secret messages to the Sussexes through her outfits. Kate continues to look fantastic and very regal. She knows what she’s doing. She’s fighting back in her own way. The more intact she appears, the more the public seem to side with her.

“The best way that Kare can take revenge on Harry and Meghan is by doing what she’s doing. And by following the mantra of ‘keeping calm and carrying on’, she’s doing what many members of the royal family have done historically.

"And it’s working. The more that the Sussexes have attacked her and the less she’s reacted to it, the more the public have warmed to her. We’ve seen that in the opinion polls - Kate’s at an all-time high when it comes to her popularity.

Speaking to Heat magazine, a source said: “They went into [2023] with such high hopes, thinking they had finally proven themselves in Hollywood and escaped the shadow of the royal family. But these scandals just blew up out of nowhere, tearing their image to shreds.

Mel B doubles down: 'James Corden not the nicest celebrity'
Mel B doubles down: 'James Corden not the nicest celebrity'
Queen Elizabeth II wanted William to do 'right thing' by marrying Kate
Queen Elizabeth II wanted William to do 'right thing' by marrying Kate
Bradley Cooper's vintage love story resurfaces amid Gigi Hadid romance
Bradley Cooper's vintage love story resurfaces amid Gigi Hadid romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry future in US is in trouble: 'Big sign'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry future in US is in trouble: 'Big sign'
Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nicholas slams false claim of 'one night stand'
Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nicholas slams false claim of 'one night stand'
Michael Jackson's estate blocks auction of 'stolen' unreleased recordings video
Michael Jackson's estate blocks auction of 'stolen' unreleased recordings
Meghan Markle loses 'big brands' to Royal Family 'animosity'
Meghan Markle loses 'big brands' to Royal Family 'animosity'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry giving King Charles 'break' with their 'silence'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry giving King Charles 'break' with their 'silence'
Prince Harry's gloating and ‘banging' into the press ‘beaten' near the top video
Prince Harry's gloating and ‘banging' into the press ‘beaten' near the top
Charlie Sheen reveals Christmas plans and acting comeback
Charlie Sheen reveals Christmas plans and acting comeback
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles