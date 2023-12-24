David, Victoria Beckham face a ‘nightmare’ as Nicola’s toxic behaviour sparks new crisis

 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Melanie Walker

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham concerned for their family's good name due to Nicola Peltz

Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 24, 2023

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have found themselves surrounded by another drama as their son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola Peltz, has threatened to tarnish the family’s name.

After the family stayed in news for almost a year because of an alleged feud between Victoria and Nicola, they are making headlines all over again.

A hotly released documentary, Peltz Beckhams vs. The Planners, delves into the drama about the $3 million wedding of Nicola with Brooklyn Beckham and the lawsuit against the wedding planners that followed.

It features Nicola Peltz as “spoiled and entitled” which has left Victoria and David Beckham concerned about their family’s good name.

According to a source, the famous British couple is “mortified” as the “documentary about Nicola’s behavior will tarnish their name and possibly expose other family secrets.”

“Victoria and Nicola’s relationship was already on shaky ground — this documentary is bound to make things worse,” the source told In Touch Weekly.

“David and Victoria feel like this is a total nightmare for their family,” the insider said, adding, “They don’t want their names dragged through the mud.”

“And that’s exactly what’s happening all over again, thanks to Nicola coming across as the ultimate bridezilla.”

