King Charles to change Queen Elizabeth’s longstanding holiday traditions

King Charles is set to make changes to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s longstanding holiday traditions this festive season.



According to Life & Style, the late monarch created “countless holiday traditions” that the entire Royal family adhered to for years.

However, since the Queen’s passing, Charles along with his wife, Queen Camilla, his son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been bringing modern changes to longstanding traditions.

“Charles and William and Kate are trying to relax the rules a little as the royals enter a less stuffy era,” an insider close to the family told the publication.

The insider shared that Charles has been urging everyone around him that gifts be “sustainable and eco-friendly,” while Kate and William have put their three children on dessert duty.

Moreover, Camilla’s family will also spend the festive season with the Royal family which never happened when the Queen was alive.

“The goal is to make for a relaxing environment where everyone can unwind and be themselves,” added the source.

Citing Angela Kelly, Queen’s her longtime dresser, the insider revealed that the late monarch would change outfits up to “seven times” daily throughout holiday celebrations.

Female guests, under the protocol, were expected to wear different dresses for breakfast, lunch, outdoor activities, tea, and dinner.

However, “this year, Charles still wants guests to dress for the black-tie dinner, but they won’t be asked to change three or four times a day like they used to,” the insider revealed.