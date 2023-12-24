Last month, Kourtney Kardashian welcome her son Rocky 'Thirteen' Barker with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian reveals her 'most important job'

Kourtney Kardashian may be getting back to life but she has set her priorities straight after birthing a baby with Travis Barker.

The 44 year-old reality TV star once again took to her Instagram stories walking on a treadmill, almost seven weeks after welcoming her son Rocky "Thirteen" Barker.

The Poosh founder penned on her video: “Doing the most important job in the world... being a mommy. Keeping my baby alive, on-demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods.”

She added with a Christmas tune playing in the background: “Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself.”

Kourtney and the Blink 182 drummer recently debuted baby pictures on their social media handles.

The couple simply captioned the Instagram slideshow with the name "ROCKY" as they snuggled and kissed their baby boy.

A source previously shared with PEOPLE that Kardashian was "over the moon about her son’s arrival," after her "pregnancy took a stressful turn in September.

As for Travis, the insider claimed: "He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."