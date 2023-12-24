 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Melanie Walker

After Jenna Ortega, 'Scream 7' loses another major crew member

'Scream 7' gets a sad update after it bid farewell to two of its lead actresses Jenna Ortega & Melissa Barrera

Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Christopher Landon is the latest person to quit the horror franchise as he steps down from the directorial position of Scream 7.

He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make the announcement and wrote: “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

Christopher, known for his work on horror hits like Happy Death Day and Freaky, added that his "heart breaks for everyone involved."

The 48 year-old screenwriter further wished luck to Wes Craven and Ken Williamson’s legacy.

“'I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow,” he concluded.

Christopher’s departure comes after two lead actors Melissa Barrer and Jenna Ortega quit the movie.

The Mexican actress was terminated from the franchise for her political views on the ongoing Middle East tension as she condemned the Arab killings.

Whereas, the 21 year-old actress quit right after Melissa was fired, citing schedule conflicts with her commitments to the season 2 of her hit Netflix series Wednesday

