Jim Carrey gets high praise from co-star after 25 years

Taylor Momsen raves about her 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' co-star Jim Carrey

In a sweet reunion, Taylor Momsen reunites with her co-star Jim Carrey at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.



It comes over two decades after their movie together titled How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

“We haven’t seen each other since ‘The Grinch,’” Jim says as she replies while posing for the paparazzi, “Yeah, it’s been 25 years. This is insane.”

Moreover, the star, who was five at the time of the shooting, recalls how kind and protective Jim was on set for her.

Taylor Momsen plays Cindy-Lou Who, while Jim Carrey portrays Grinch

“I just love that he was very protective of me,” she tells People. “He was always very kind. And just the entire experience of filming ‘Grinch’ and getting to know him so well, even in all the makeup, was just wonderful.”

His work ethic, the actress remembers, which has led to roles in Gossip Girl & Hansel & Gretel, among other projects, has hugely inspired her.

“As a young person watching an artist at work and taking their craft so seriously, that left a really powerful, lasting impact on me as an adult now. And I’m excited to be able to tell him that as a grownup,” the star notes.

Released in 2000, How the Grinch Stole Christmas became a holiday classic, with Jim playing the Grinch and Taylor portraying Cindy-Lou Who.