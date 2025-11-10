Ozzy Osbourne latest album was to be worked on before death

November 10, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne was planning to start working on a new album shortly before his shock death in July.
The Black Sabbath front man passed away over the summer - just weeks after he got the legendary group back together for a massive reunion gig in his hometown of Birmingham, UK.
It has now been revealed that he was hoping to follow up his final concert with a new record and he'd already asked his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde to join him in the studio.
Wylde told NJ.com: "He was texting me: 'Zakk, let’s do another record. Because I really loved it when you were going through your Allman Brothers, Skynyrd phase when we did No More Tears, it’s heavy but it’s more melodic, it’s not pummeling heavy.'’
"So, I said: 'Alright Oz, whatever you want,’’’ he added.
The album never got off the ground but Osbourne did finish work on his autobiography Last Rites and a BBC documentary.
"We did the show, he ended up finishing his book, they did the documentary, and then he was like: 'All right, I’m out of here'. He finished everything he had to do and then he was like: 'All right, I’m done,'" Zakk Wylde concluded.