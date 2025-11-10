 
Ozzy Osbourne latest album was to be worked on before death

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025 due to his long battle with Parkinson’s Disease

Sadaf Naushad
November 10, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne was set to launch new album before demise
Ozzy Osbourne was planning to start working on a new album shortly before his shock death in July.

The Black Sabbath front man passed away over the summer - just weeks after he got the legendary group back together for a massive reunion gig in his hometown of Birmingham, UK.

It has now been revealed that he was hoping to follow up his final concert with a new record and he'd already asked his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde to join him in the studio.

Wylde told NJ.com: "He was texting me: 'Zakk, let’s do another record. Because I really loved it when you were going through your Allman Brothers, Skynyrd phase when we did No More Tears, it’s heavy but it’s more melodic, it’s not pummeling heavy.'’

"So, I said: 'Alright Oz, whatever you want,’’’ he added.

The album never got off the ground but Osbourne did finish work on his autobiography Last Rites and a BBC documentary.

"We did the show, he ended up finishing his book, they did the documentary, and then he was like: 'All right, I’m out of here'. He finished everything he had to do and then he was like: 'All right, I’m done,'" Zakk Wylde concluded.

