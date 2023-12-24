Britney Spears shares gym routine after ex Sam Asghari's transformation

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari filed for divorce in July 2022

Britney Spears took to social media, sharing her workout routine just a few days after ex Sam Asghari flaunted his major transformation.

shared some insight into her workout routine while showing off her svelte figure via Instagram. However, she admitted she isn't too happy with the results at the moment.

"Was inspired this morning at the gym … I go twice a day but not really losing the weight I want because I’m hungrier when I work harder,” the Toxic crooner penned.

She then shared a story by starting off: “A little boy, maybe 6, popped on the treadmill with his dad on the other side of me … Their conversation was,' Dad, how long have you been running for ??' '18 minutes,' he said.”

“The baby ran with his hands over his right shoulder. I guess that is his heart … then he did it … he went so fast and then he acted as if he was 39 years old,” Britney added.

Previously, Sam debuted his transformation as he dropped 35 to 40 pounds.

In an exclusive conversation with Page Six, the former trainer shared that he wanted to work on his body, “So, in the past five months I’ve had a little transformation. I went through a spiritual and energy shift. Being by yourself is a good opportunity to focus on yourself.”