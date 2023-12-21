Britney Spears and Sam Asghari called it quits after 14 months of marriage

Sam Asghari shades Britney Spears with recent photoshoot?

Following their split in July, Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari partnered up with an organization that once slammed her.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) picked the American-Iranian model for their latest campaign.

Previously, the animal rights entity criticized the Toxic hitmaker for buying a puppy named Snow.

In July, they told TMZ: “When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse.”

Read More: Britney Spears divorce fuels Sam Asghari's major transformation

Sam flexed his hunky muscles with a furry friend for PETA as they wrote in a collaborative Instagram post: “You can’t buy love! Lucky enough, actor @samasghari is showing the world that millions of dogs & cats are looking to be adopted into loving forever homes.”

In a video, he also confessed to making the mistake of purchasing a dog once. “But now that I know more about the homeless animal crisis, I would never buy another dog again,” Sam said.

In another interview, he talked about his major transformation of losing 35 to 40 pounds.

In an exclusive conversation with Page Six, the former trainer shared that he wanted to work on his body and took a subtle dig at Britney as he said: “Being by yourself is a good opportunity to focus on yourself.”