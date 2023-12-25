 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'

Eddie Murphy is opening up about the grueling experience of shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Eddie Murphy is opening up about the grueling experience of shooting Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley
Eddie Murphy is opening up about the grueling experience of shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'

Eddie Murphy is reprising his iconic role as Axel Foley for Beverly Hills Cop 4, but getting back into action mode hasn't come without its challenges for the 61-year-old comedy legend, who suffered back and knee damage due to shooting.

In an interview with People, Murphy opened up about the difficulties of filming physically demanding stunts decades after originally playing the Detroit detective.

“It was a hard one,” Murphy told People. “I did Axel Foley when I was in my 20s. I am not in my 20s anymore. It was an action movie. So it was a rough one. But we got through it.”

Shooting the sequel's action sequences proved to be a "rough" experience for the comedian. Though not as spry as in his younger years, Murphy worked through the more strenuous parts of production.

“It’s a really physical movie and I had to do some physical stuff…. I like to be on the couch, I don’t like to be jumping over and shooting and running,” he said of filming the action sequences in the sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

“And I had to do some jumping and shooting and running. And as a result… at the end of the movie, I had a knee brace and my back is messed up. But the movie is gonna be special.”

Original co-stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot are also back alongside new cast members like Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige.

