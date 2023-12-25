 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their newborn son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 25, 2023

Travis Barker channels Rocky energy into his newborn son
Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son

Travis Barker revealed a beautiful gift that his friends have given to his newborn son Rocky, whom he welcomed with Kourtney Kardashian last month.

Just a few days after the 48-year-old musician gave fans Rocky's first glimpse, he took to his Instagram stories sharing the adorable gift.

Given that his baby was named after the legendary Sylvester Stallone film Rocky from 1976, the Blink-182 drummer flaunted customised boxing gear, similar to the one in the film.

The gift included a pair of black boxing gloves with the words "Barker" and "Rocky" on one, and a pair of black shorts with the same word on the waistband.

Read More: Travis Barker pens heartfelt tribute for daughter Alabama on 18th birthday

He also expressed gratitude to his friends like singer Agina and her music producer husband K-Thrash for their kind gesture.

In November, Travis also disclosed that his son Rocky Thirteen Barker was also named after a well-known musician.

In an episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series, he clarified the context behind the name's significance, clarifying, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies."

Moreover, he also explained the placement of thirteen as the middle name, saying, "13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas
Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas
Prince George's working a job while kids fight over video games video
Prince George's working a job while kids fight over video games
Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'
Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'
'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo video
'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo
Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?
Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?
Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem
Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem
Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas
Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe video
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe
Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video video
Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? video
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day
Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship
Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship