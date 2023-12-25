Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their newborn son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November

Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son

Travis Barker revealed a beautiful gift that his friends have given to his newborn son Rocky, whom he welcomed with Kourtney Kardashian last month.

Just a few days after the 48-year-old musician gave fans Rocky's first glimpse, he took to his Instagram stories sharing the adorable gift.

Given that his baby was named after the legendary Sylvester Stallone film Rocky from 1976, the Blink-182 drummer flaunted customised boxing gear, similar to the one in the film.

The gift included a pair of black boxing gloves with the words "Barker" and "Rocky" on one, and a pair of black shorts with the same word on the waistband.

He also expressed gratitude to his friends like singer Agina and her music producer husband K-Thrash for their kind gesture.

In November, Travis also disclosed that his son Rocky Thirteen Barker was also named after a well-known musician.

In an episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series, he clarified the context behind the name's significance, clarifying, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies."

Moreover, he also explained the placement of thirteen as the middle name, saying, "13 is just the greatest number of all time."