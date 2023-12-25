Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas

Christmas morning sees Beyonce's childhood home in ashes as she is in the midst of celebrating the holiday

On Christmas morning, Beyonce was dealt a major blow after her childhood home in Houston's Third Ward caught fire.



An emergency call was made to the Houston Fire Department at about 2AM, stating that the building was engulfed in fire on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Knowles Family left the property decades ago. Still, it was regarded as a landmark by the Beyhives. Meanwhile, another family was living there at the time of the incident.

Speaking to ABC13, the family said they were still in their festive outfit at the time of the house burning.

However, the fire department maintained that the raging fire did not touch the family.

Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out quickly before it could cause more damage:

"They did a great job. I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire," District Chief Justin Barnes said.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still yet to be determined.