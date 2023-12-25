Ozzy surrenders to Sharon Osbourne's request on one condition

After putting off returning to the UK for a whole year, Ozzy Osbourne is finally giving into Sharon Osbourne’s wishes at one condition.

At his wife’s request, the 71 year-old singer has agreed to move back to his home country and mansion in Buckinghamshire.

However, Ozzy demanded that he would only give up his life in Los Angeles if he’ll be allowed to bring his pet dogs along.

A close family friend shared with the Mirror: “Ozzy should have been in the UK last January after Sharon said they would be walking away from the US.”

The couple was meant to move back to the UK in December 2021 reportedly because of taxes. However, the Black Sabbath singer's medical condition and the thought of leaving his friends behind slowed down the process.

"It has been a whole year of Ozzy dealing with a mix of issues from needing more medical treatments to loving his social circle in LA. He also cherishes his time with his grandchildren and having daughter Kelly welcome her first child,” the insider revealed.

They further added that Sharon "pushed for the relocation" and had a lift added in their country house for Ozzy as he struggles with back issues.

"But while all that has played out, he feels the most important factor in going back is his dogs. He told Sharon that he was adamant that the dogs must go with them. It was a total deal breaker,” the tipster concluded.