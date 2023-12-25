 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Ozzy surrenders to Sharon Osbourne's request on one condition

Ozzy surrenders to Sharon Osbourne's request on one condition

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 25, 2023

Ozzy surrenders to Sharon Osbournes request on one condition
Ozzy surrenders to Sharon Osbourne's request on one condition

After putting off returning to the UK for a whole year, Ozzy Osbourne is finally giving into Sharon Osbourne’s wishes at one condition.

At his wife’s request, the 71 year-old singer has agreed to move back to his home country and mansion in Buckinghamshire.

However, Ozzy demanded that he would only give up his life in Los Angeles if he’ll be allowed to bring his pet dogs along.

A close family friend shared with the Mirror: “Ozzy should have been in the UK last January after Sharon said they would be walking away from the US.”

The couple was meant to move back to the UK in December 2021 reportedly because of taxes. However, the Black Sabbath singer's medical condition and the thought of leaving his friends behind slowed down the process.

"It has been a whole year of Ozzy dealing with a mix of issues from needing more medical treatments to loving his social circle in LA. He also cherishes his time with his grandchildren and having daughter Kelly welcome her first child,” the insider revealed.

They further added that Sharon "pushed for the relocation" and had a lift added in their country house for Ozzy as he struggles with back issues.

"But while all that has played out, he feels the most important factor in going back is his dogs. He told Sharon that he was adamant that the dogs must go with them. It was a total deal breaker,” the tipster concluded.

Kourtney Kardashian 'keeps distance' from family on Christmas
Kourtney Kardashian 'keeps distance' from family on Christmas
Kate Middleton is showing ‘just how limited' George's life is going to be video
Kate Middleton is showing ‘just how limited' George's life is going to be
Matt Damon thinks Ben Affleck is Jennifer Lopez's 'robot'
Matt Damon thinks Ben Affleck is Jennifer Lopez's 'robot'
Prince Louis looks 'impatient' and 'excited' on Christmas morning with family
Prince Louis looks 'impatient' and 'excited' on Christmas morning with family
Prince Harry broke off things with 'The Crown' pal after he said 'too much'
Prince Harry broke off things with 'The Crown' pal after he said 'too much'
Mariah Carey enjoys Christmas with twins despite Bryan Tanaka split
Mariah Carey enjoys Christmas with twins despite Bryan Tanaka split
King Charles talks 'tragic' war times and 'Jesus' on Christmas: Watch video
King Charles talks 'tragic' war times and 'Jesus' on Christmas: Watch
Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son
Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son
Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas video
Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas
Prince George's working a job while kids fight over video games video
Prince George's working a job while kids fight over video games
Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'
Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'
'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo video
'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo