Netizens question Tom Cruise’s casting choice as titular character after ‘Reacher’ S2

‘Reacher’ new season brings 'bad news' for Tom Cruise

For Amazon Prime Video, Reacher was a big hit. Its new season continued the streak but triggered a debate about Tom Cruise’s part in the original films.



Alan Ritchson became the author Lee Child’s novel’s popular ex-military character in the show. His gripping performance has caught fans in awe.

Later, it led some to question the casting of the Mission Impossible star for the role in the first place, given the 41-year-old’s ace portrayal of the former military policeman.

Few even pointed out that the latter physique matched better to the novel’s character than the former’s shape.

“It’s hard to believe that anyone could be a better fit for any role than Tom Cruise, but in this case, Alan Ritchson is far better as Reacher than Cruise,” one user opined.

Another added, “Really enjoying Season 2 of Reacher as much as Season 1, intelligent and cleverly written. Alan Ritchson is a physical force of nature, much more suited for the role of Jack than Tom Cruise ever was.”

“It’s fantastic and entertaining and far closer to the books characters than the Tom Cruise movies ever were. Let’s keep the Reacher train rolling,” a third commented.

Someone else pointed, “Alan Ritchson is 6 ft 3.5 inches and gained 30 lbs of muscle to play Reacher, for Season 2 he added 5 lbs for a total of 240 lbs, very close to the books where he is described as being 6 ft 5 inches & 250 pounds. Much better than 5 ft 7 inch Tom Cruise.”

In the meantime, Reacher has climbed to the top of Amazon streaming charts by raking in record viewership.