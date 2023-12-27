King Charles 'hugs' children as Prince Harry claims father is not 'affectionate'

King Charles and William's moment of love shows Prince Harry is wrong

King Charles is snubbing Prince Harry's claims of not being affectionate with a recent BTS video.



In a new BBC documentary, the channel has captured moments of love and embrace between His Majesty and Prince William, as they prepare for coronation.

Bishop of Hereford Richard Jackson told the Telegraph: "I think what struck me particularly was how extraordinarily affectionate they are.

"They're clearly a very close family, all the generations. In a sense, you felt you're part of a family occasion as well as a royal occasion and a national occasion."

The comments are opposite of what Harry has noted in his memoir 'Spare.'

He said: "The older generation maintained a nearly zero-tolerance prohibition on all physical contact.



"No hugs, no kisses, no pats. Now and then, maybe a light touching of cheeks - on special occasions.

"No matter how much you might love someone, you could never cross that chasm between, say, monarch and child. Or Heir and Spare."