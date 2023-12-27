 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays

Victoria Beckham gushes over husband David Beckham during Christmas holidays at United Kingdom's home

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Photo Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays
Photo Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays

Victoria Beckham seemingly cannot help but adore her husband David Beckham, who has also served as the former captain of England’s football team.

Victoria and Beckham are the proud parents of three sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and one daughter Harper.

Despite facing numerous hurdles in their marriage of 24 years, the celebrity duo has proved to be a power couple fighting against all odds as depicted by the Netflix documentary Beckham.

It is reasonable to infer that Victoria’s love for David has only grown over the years, and she does not shy away from showing it to the world.

In another latest post shared on her official Instagram handle, Victoria can be seen gushing over David Beckham. 

In the post, the legendary fashion designer donned a one-shoulder cut-out dark blue swim suit as she posed for the snap. Meanwhile, the Inter Miami FC’s owner looked dapper in a khaki shirt and a hat to dodge the sunlight.

Another capture from the montage features the entire Beckham family except for Romeo Beckham.

The Beckham family has returned to their sweet home in the United Kingdom in order to celebrate the Christmas festivities together, as per the findings of Daily Mail.   

