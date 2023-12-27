 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family

King Charles does not like to be away from his family on Christmas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family
King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family

King Charles is greatly opposed to a Christmas tradition loved by families across the globe.

His Majesty, who deeply cherishes time with his children, does not want to sit and relax at home as the rest watch television.

The 75-year-old is much more fond of an outdoorsy Christmas.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Sun: "Christmas is a time of togetherness and for Charles, I imagine he would see this as a rare and wonderful day when the family can all be together. There is a lot in place for the day, including church and formal meals."

She then shared how family loves to "soak up the since the King is not a "big fan" of watching television.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made leaving 'obvious' in final Christmas with Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made leaving 'obvious' in final Christmas with Royals
King Charles 'hugs' children as Prince Harry claims father is not 'affectionate'
King Charles 'hugs' children as Prince Harry claims father is not 'affectionate'
Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays
Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays
Margot Robbie calls people who liked Barbenheimer 'weird'
Margot Robbie calls people who liked Barbenheimer 'weird'
Prince William loving hand 'shrugged' by Kate Middleton on Christmas show?
Prince William loving hand 'shrugged' by Kate Middleton on Christmas show?
Mariah Carey's kids diss her obsession with Christmas
Mariah Carey's kids diss her obsession with Christmas
Prince William makes King 'proud,' does not have 'sausage fingers' like father
Prince William makes King 'proud,' does not have 'sausage fingers' like father
'The Exorcist' director forced Linda Blair to use 'nasty' language?
'The Exorcist' director forced Linda Blair to use 'nasty' language?
‘Reacher' new season brings 'bad news' for Tom Cruise
‘Reacher' new season brings 'bad news' for Tom Cruise
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'split' for Christmas Eve bash
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'split' for Christmas Eve bash
Anne Hathaway accepts she 'went too far' in 'Eileen'
Anne Hathaway accepts she 'went too far' in 'Eileen'
Courtney Cox reunites with childhood friend on Christmas
Courtney Cox reunites with childhood friend on Christmas