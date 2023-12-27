 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Mason Hughes

50 Cent scares ex-drug dealer: 'He can kill me'

A former drug dealer alleges 50 Cent wants his blood, leading to a lawsuit that a judge did not dismiss

Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

50 Cent scares ex-drug dealer: 'He can kill me'

A former drug dealer is living in constant fear as he believed rap icon 50 Cent would kill him after his lawsuit that a New York judge argued not to dismiss on the latter’s request.

It all started when Cory “Ghost” Holland accused the In Da Club hitmaker of making a money splash in the Power series by stealing his life story sans his permission.

Afterwards, another lawsuit was filed by the ex-drug dealer against the G-Unit rapper as he feared for his life.

“It’s 50 Cent’s abilities to HIRE a HITMAN, due to a 150 Million Dollar Contract he secured through STARZ/LIONSGATE, that have created the FEAR and constant anxiety,” he alleged.

Cory continued, “The hitmen 50 Cent hired can KILL [me] and [my] family at any time and anywhere once they are paid. So rather 50 Cent is in New York or Michigan or anywhere in America or Overseas, ‘ONCE HE PAYS THE HOMIES TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST.’

In the meantime, 50 Cent’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was “nothing more than an abuse of the judicial system and should not be allowed to proceed to discovery.”

Judge Torres, however, disagreed, prompting the proceedings of the civil dispute to commence, per AllHipHop.

