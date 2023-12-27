 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT ready to reconcile with Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rift with royal family will not end with 'one-holiday celebration'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “not ready” to forgive royal family and end their years-long rift just yet.

Amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were willing to spend Christmas with the Royals this year, it has been reported that the couple had no intention to do so.

Speaking on the matter, relationships expert, Louella Alderson, said, "With the recent media attention Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family have been receiving with the release of the book, it would be surprising if either side of the family would want to spend Christmas together.”

"It's a time for families to come together and celebrate, but with tension and hurt feelings still present, it may not be the best environment for reconciliation,” she added, as per The Express.

"While this continues, it would be unlikely that Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family would be ready to reconcile or celebrate together."

Alderson went on to say that spending a single holiday together would not magically heal the years of traumas that has been inflicted on both sides of the family.

"Resolving potential tensions would likely take much more than just one-holiday celebration," she said. "It would require open and honest communication, understanding, and empathy from both sides.

