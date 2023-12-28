Taylor Swift set to appear on Travis Kelce's ‘family' podcast?

Taylor Swift fans think the singer is very likely to appear on Travis Kelce’s upcoming family episode of 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift fans think the singer is very likely to appear on Travis Kelce’s upcoming family episode of 'New Heights'

NFL star Travis Kelce announced an upcoming "family edition" episode of his podcast New Heights alongside brother Jason for the holidays. Kelce teased a revolving door of family members dropping by to chat and answer fan questions.

“We got a guest episode coming up … for you 92 percenters for being so loyal and tuning in every single week and being such fans of the Kelce household, we have a Kelce family year end holiday spectacular,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said on Wednesday’s episode.

“It’s dropping this Friday,” he added.

“We cannot wait to share it with you this Friday,” Travis continued.

“It’ll be fun … we haven’t even recorded it yet. It’s going to be fun, it always is.”

Swifties on social media quickly speculated this could mean an appearance from Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

One Swiftie referred to Swift’s publicist Tree Paine and wrote, “Any swifties that follow me and also listen to the new heights podcast I need to know if I’m the only person who’s delulu in thinking tree will let Taylor be on the podcast?”



Another penned: “KELCE FAMILY EPISODE OF NEW HEIGHTS THIS FRIDAY, WITH KYLIE!!!! WILL TAYLOR BE THERE???”

A third wished: “TAYLOR SWIFT ON NEW HEIGHTS FRIDAY (manifesting).”

The podcast news came after Swift spent Christmas with the Kelce family at the Chiefs vs. Raiders game, where she was photographed.