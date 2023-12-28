 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas

Hugh Grant showed up at Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch event in London

Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 28, 2023

'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas

After the success of Wonka, Hugh Grant spent his Christmas spreading joy among people who need it the most.

The 63-year-old actor surprised everyone on Monday at the Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch event in the London district of Hammersmith and Fulham.

In pictures shared by PEOPLE, Hugh can be seen bringing lunch to local seniors as the council gathered all those people who don’t have a family to spend the festive season with.

The Notting Hill actor talked and engaged with the attendees as some also took pictures with him to preserve the happy memory.

According to Hammersmith and Fulham council spokesperson, Hugh’s attendance came as a Christmas surprise.

"Thanks to everyone who joined us at the annual Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch — including a very special guest, Hugh Grant," said Councillor Ben Coleman, deputy leader of H&F.

Noting the actor's heartfelt gesture, Ben added: "Hugh helped us serve lunch to 500 local older people who otherwise would have celebrated alone. This was the real Love Actually.” 

The London Evening Standard newspaper reported on Wednesday that the event raised approximately £40,000 to hold Hammersmith and Fulham's annual Christmas lunch.

A press release for the event stated that this year's event also surpassed its maximum volunteer capacity.

