Here are top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens:

10. The Glory:

Making a stellar comeback, Song Hye-kyo nailed it as Moon Dong-eun, a revenge-driven woman who goes to unthinkable limits to take down her childhood bullies.



This deadly, daring revenge show checked all the boxes of a typical kdrama thriller.

9. See You In My 19th Life:

See You in My 19th Life, which is based on the same-titled webtoon, serves as yet another reminder that no one does time-bending stories better than kdrama.



The story revolves around Ban Ji-eum (Shin Hye-sun) who has been reincarnated for the nineteenth time and tries to find her way back to reunite with her long-lost love Moon Seo-ha (Ahn Bo-hyun).

8. Celebrity:

Diving into the dark side of the influencer culture, Xu Ya-li (Park Gyu-young) sets out to become an Internet celebrity in a world where notoriety leads her to financial gain.

Celebrity gives the viewers a peek into the true lives of the local internet celebrities and helps them comprehend this attractive yet cruel industry.



7. Bloodhounds:

Bloodhounds tells the story of brotherhood and friendship between two boxers Kim Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) who risk it all to take down a loan shark company destroying lives with the help of a money lender.



If you’re an action lover who likes watching it get bloody; this is the show for you.

6. King The Land:

While the show drew a lot of criticism for “not having a concrete plot,” King The Land is possibly the best watch to get in touch with old rom com kdrama feels.



Thriving on the undeniable chemistry of Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoo-nah, the show tells the story of a chaebol falling in love with a charming employee working at his hotel.

5. Daily Dose of Sunshine:

Daily Dose of Sunshine offers a genuine and compassionate look into mental health problems.



Jung Da-eun (Park Bo-young), who gets transferred from internal medicine to psychiatry because she was too kind for her patients, gradually learns about the human touch of mental illnesses while also struggling with her personal well-being.

4. My Demon:

With only 10 episodes out, My Demon is already ruling the hearts of kdrama lovers.



It stars the charming and beloved Song Kang as the devil Jeong Gu-won who relies on a female chaebol Do-Dohee, played by Kim Yoo-jung, to use his powers.

My Demon has captivated everyone's attention with its strong plot and eyegasmic visuals.

3. Revenant:

Kim Taeri lived by her acclaimed label of being “one of the best South Korean actresses.”



One of the best horror shows to come out in a long time, Revenant centres on a folklore professor named Yeom Haesang (Oh Jungse) who sees ghosts and a woman named Gu Sanyeong (Kim Taeri) who is possessed by an evil spirit as they look into unexplained deaths.

2. The Good Bad Mother:

A solid plot, mind-blowing acting, a good cry; enter The Good Bad Mother.



Based on second chances and the challenges of motherhood, this show revolves around the story of a woman named Jin Young-soon (Ra Mi-ran) who gets a second chance with her estranged prosecutor son Choi Kang-ho after he loses his memory in a car crash.

1. Moving:

Loaded with action, romance and supernatural elements, Moving is not just the best in the Korean industry, but the best show among all the dramas produced this year.



The plot is set up as a meet-cute between two friends Jang Hui-soo (Go Youn-jung) and Kim Bong-seok (Lee Jung-ha) bonding over their unusual superpowers when they bump into an agent trying to kill them as America sets out to eliminate former secret agents of South Korea.