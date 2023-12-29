Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion

Lance Bass has confirmed what fans all over the world speculated; another NSYNC reunion

file footage

Lance Bass has revealed NSYNC have been discussing the possibility of reuniting the legendary boy band. While playing a game called Rent Free, the singer told host Ankur Jain that the group is talking about getting together again and hopes to have good news soon.

Bass noted it likely wouldn't be as soon as the host jokingly suggested of January 1st, saying, “Give us a little more time than that!”

“We are talking about it and I hope to have some good news at some point,” said the 44-year-old.

The musician said getting back in the studio with his former bandmates for the Trolls movie was amazing, as it had been approximately 23 years since they created new music together.

“Trolls was amazing. It was nice to get back in the studio with those guys. It's been a lot of fun,” he said.

NSYNC rose to fame in the 90s before going on hiatus after releasing their final album in 2001. Last month, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick all attended a screening for Trolls: Band Together.

The film saw the band members lend their voices to various characters. They also collaborated on a track for the soundtrack called Better Place.

In September, long-time fans were thrilled to see NSYNC surprise perform together at the MTV Video Music Awards.