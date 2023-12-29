 
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'

The Chateau Marmont shows mark a return to the stage for Cyrus, who celebrated her birthday there in November

Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'

Miley Cyrus, an acclaimed pop sensation has recently delighted her fans with a special performance at the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, sharing a snippet on Instagram. 

The 31-year-old singer showcased her versatility by covering Journey's 1983 classic, Faithfully, in an intimate Christmastime setup at the legendary hotel.

Dressed in a sleek black gown, Cyrus accompanied her powerful vocals with a piano, staying true to the original's emotion-filled lyrics. 

The audience, including family and friends, erupted in cheers after her rendition of the iconic line, "I'm forever yours, faithfully."

According to People Magazine, Cyrus quipped, "Dave Grohl is coming out of the Christmas tree for the drums," referencing the track's memorable percussion and the Foo Fighters/Nirvana artist's drumming skills.

Faithfully adds to Cyrus's impressive roster of covers, including hits by Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, Blondie, and The Cranberries. 

The Chateau Marmont shows mark a return to the stage for Cyrus, who celebrated her birthday there in November, serenading loved ones with stripped-down versions of her biggest hits.

While the singer expressed a reluctance to tour this year, citing a lack of connection with fans on stage, her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, is making waves. 

The album and several tracks are nominated for multiple awards at the upcoming 2024 Grammys.

