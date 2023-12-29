 
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Robert Pattinson ‘nervous' about becoming a dad with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together after dating for almost five years

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 29, 2023

File Footage 

Robert Pattinson is reportedly “nervous” about becoming a dad, an insider has revealed after the actor’s girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, confirmed their pregnancy.

According to Us Weekly, the Twilight star is taking “special care” of his ladylove despite being nervous ahead of welcoming his first baby.

“[He has] been loving taking care of Suki,” the insider said, revealing that the couple’s “exciting news” has brought their families together.

“It’s a really special time for their entire [extended] family, especially celebrating such a magical moment with the holiday season,” the insider added.

Waterhouse sparked pregnancy speculations last month after she was spotted with a baby bump while strolling with the Hollywood star,

Putting the rumours to rest, Waterhouse, who has been in a relationship with Pattinson for more than five year, confirmed her first pregnancy with Pattinson at the Festival.

In a video shared by a TikTok user, The Persuasion star could be seen making the sweet announcement while flaunting her growing baby bump.

After taking the stage, Waterhouse addressed the audience, saying, “I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on.”

Amid loud cheers from the crowd, she added, “I'm not sure if it's working.”

