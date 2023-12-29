 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Christmas with their children Archie and Lilibet in California

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 29, 2023

Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed for THIS reason
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is said to be ‘disappointed’ as she has not landed a fashion deal with French fashion house Dior, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Tom Bower further claimed that Prince Harry’s sweetheart is "desperate for an endorsement" with Dior.

Also Read: Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'

The royal expert told Closer, per Daily Express UK: "Meghan has made huge efforts. She does look amazingly good at the moment - and is clearly working hard at it.

"I think she’s looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior and that’s been a disappointment because she hasn’t landed one contract."

Tom Bower’s fresh claims came after rumours earlier this year that Meghan was "in talks" with the Dior about a possible deal.

However, last month it was claimed that Archie and Lilbet doting mother "lost out" to Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in season six of Netflix's The Crown.

Read More: Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'

On the other hand, the fashion house had dismissed rumours, saying Meghan Markle was "not in talks" to strike a deal.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024 video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024
Britney Spears still hesitant to let mom Lynne Spears into her life video
Britney Spears still hesitant to let mom Lynne Spears into her life
King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024 video
King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024
Bruce Willis' wife gets candid about her emotional state amid actor's illness
Bruce Willis' wife gets candid about her emotional state amid actor's illness
Robert Pattinson ‘nervous' about becoming a dad with Suki Waterhouse video
Robert Pattinson ‘nervous' about becoming a dad with Suki Waterhouse
Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Kyle Richards opens up on mental health focus in fitness journey
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Miley Cyrus wows fans with heartfelt cover of Journey's 'Faithfully'
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Kim Kardashian reveals plans to ring in the new year
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Travis Kelce plans to take Taylor Swift to Italian 'picturesque countryside'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars video
Eminem seeks protection from deposition in legal battle with RHOP stars
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy
John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates reflect on 60-year music legacy