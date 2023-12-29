Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Christmas with their children Archie and Lilibet in California

Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is said to be ‘disappointed’ as she has not landed a fashion deal with French fashion house Dior, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Tom Bower further claimed that Prince Harry’s sweetheart is "desperate for an endorsement" with Dior.

The royal expert told Closer, per Daily Express UK: "Meghan has made huge efforts. She does look amazingly good at the moment - and is clearly working hard at it.

"I think she’s looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior and that’s been a disappointment because she hasn’t landed one contract."

Tom Bower’s fresh claims came after rumours earlier this year that Meghan was "in talks" with the Dior about a possible deal.

However, last month it was claimed that Archie and Lilbet doting mother "lost out" to Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in season six of Netflix's The Crown.

On the other hand, the fashion house had dismissed rumours, saying Meghan Markle was "not in talks" to strike a deal.