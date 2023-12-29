 
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles warned about 'biggest challenge' in 2024

King Charles has wisely continued the 'never complain, never explain' policy amid rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 29, 2023

King Charles biggest challenge for 2024 laid bare

A royal expert has warned King Charles about the 'biggest challenge' for 2024 after his first year as monarch was allegedly "overshadowed" by the activities of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Speaking to Daily Express UK, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "King Charles has had, it is generally felt, a good first year as monarch with well-handled trips abroad and well-selected activities.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024

"However there is no doubt that much of it has been overshadowed by the activities of the Sussexes. Harry’s highly controversial memoir, Spare and the bizarre leaking of names in Omid Scobie’s Endgame caused a huge furore.”

Fitzwilliams went on to say, King Charles wisely continued the 'never complain, never explain' policy, “though the rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, made worse by their unpredictability, is the biggest challenge for the future.”

The royal expert also talked about the future plans of King Charles for the monarchy, suggesting that there would  be no more plans for a "slimmed-down" monarchy going forward.

