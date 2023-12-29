 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not join the royal family on Christmas Day

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a sweet advice to end their ongoing rift with royal family including King Charles and Prince William in 2024.

Royal expert Richard Eden has urged the Duke and Duchess that they must “apologise” to “those they have betrayed” if they want to find a way back into royal life.

According to Daily Express UK, Richard Eden writes: “Before forgiveness, there needs to be repentance. And we have seen no sign that the California-based couple are prepared to apologise to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions.

“Until that happens, we may continue to witness the unlikely spectacle of ex-royal Fergie enjoying a more prominent role in the Royal Family than the King’s second son.”

Richard Eden’s remarks came after Sarah Ferguson joined the royal family for Christmas celebrations after more than 30 years.

He said, “The King’s embrace of the Duke and Duchess of York shows that there is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The royal expert further said, however, unlike Harry and Meghan, Andrew and Sarah have never attacked the Firm.

