Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Angelina-Brad's daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, who is the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, spends fun shopping day out with siblings while donning a new look

Photo Angelina-Brad’s daughter Shiloh puts on a united front with siblings
Shiloh Jolie Pitt steps out with siblings Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Marley Jolie, who recently dropped the surname Pitt from her name.

New reports about Brad Pitt read that Meet Mr. Joe Black actor is allegedly taking lessons from Johnny Depp to win back his children from Angelina Jolie.

In the meantime, three of the 60-year-old actor’s children, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, were spotted hand-in-hand during a recent shopping spree in New York City.

Spending quality time with her family, Shiloh opted for a casual look as she sported a jet-black hoodie. Over this hoodie, she threw on a denim jumper jacket to escape the chilly weather. 

Her casual look was perfected with wide-legged black trousers and a pair of headphones to enjoy the outing.

The captured clicks also feature the newest change to Shiloh’s appearance. In August, Shiloh was spotted in a pink-haired buzz-cut. However, now she has returned with her original blonde locks, which she has reportedly taken after her father.

Angelina’s other two daughters Vivienne and Zahara were also in attendance during the latest shopping spree.

As fans will know, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children. These are Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne.

