Elon Musk shares his three children X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with estranged partner Grimes

Elon Musk make major court move against ex Grimes

Elon Musk is reportedly taking a major step against estranged partner Grimes to acquire child custody.

RadarOnline.com reported that the X CEO filed a lawsuit against the Canadian artist Grimes after it was purported that she left Texas and never came back with their three children X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and Techno Mechanicus.

Elon made the shocking admission in an eight-page declaration that he submitted last month in the highly publicised custody battle.

According to court records, his relationship with Grimes appeared to worsen around the beginning of 2023, about a year after the CEO of Tesla relocated the majority of his company to Austin.

Based on the advice of her pals, Elon suggested that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is trying to have their custody battle heard in California rather than Texas.

He stated in the declaration: "At various times within the past year, when there was a conflict in our relationship. Grimes told me that her friends were warning her that California would be a better court jurisdiction for her than Texas, if she ever needed to litigate."

Things went south after they returned from a trip to Tokyo, Japan, according to Elon.

“When I realized that Grimes was not returning to Texas with the younger children, I hired counsel and filed the Texas parentage action on September 7, 2023," declared the tech billionaire.