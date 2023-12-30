Eugenie and Beatrice parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson together joined royal family for Christmas after more than 30 years

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice warned amid Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have been issued warning amid rumours of their parents Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson’s reunion.



Speaking to GB News, PR expert Andy Barr also shared sweet advice for Eugenie and Beatrice that how they can keep their popularity high, especially as it relates to being the daughters of Prince Andrew.

The PR expert said, Eugenie and Beatrice popularity is dependent on them carrying on being selective about their public appearances and not getting drawn into any public conversations about the inner goings-on of the Royal Family.

Andy Barr further said: "They have an air of fun and intrigue about them that has kept them of interest to the public.

"It is very much carrying on doing as they currently do to keep their popularity high."

The warning for Eugenie and Beatrice came after a friend of Andrew told The Daily Beast that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will get remarried “within a few years” after they made a joint appearance with the royals on Christmas Day.

Andrew’s friend said: “It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry. They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children, they don’t ever argue.”