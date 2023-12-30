King Charles and his monarchy have been called out for trying to rehabilitee the image of Prince Andrew

King Charles’ bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person’ like Prince Andrew laid bare

King Charles has just come under fire for attempting to rehabilitate Prince Andrew’s image.

All of these claims have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She began everything by writing, “Last Christmas Day, for the first time in years, the Duke of York was allowed to attend the St Mary Magdalene church service with the royal family and was not shunted off to an earlier 8am service as his late mother had made him do.”

“Hell, he was even given the honour of adopting Her late Majesty’s corgis.”

But in the eyes of Ms Elser, “Why the royal family are trying to quietly rehabilitate the pillock of a former international trade ambassador for the UK, I have no idea, but they clearly are.”

Perhaps, “Blood is thicker than good sense, legal advice and taste perhaps?” she also added.

Later on into the conversation she also took a trip down memory lane and recounted Prince William’s bid to share a car ride with the Duke of York and said, “Handily this all-expenses-paid jaunt was reportedly bankrolled by the Kingdom’s royal family, a nation where 40 pro-democracy demonstrators somehow died in 2011.”

“All of this has largely gone unnoticed by the public, but now thanks to these cases, especially the Sjoberg documents, the Andrew bin fire is threatening to flare back to life.”

Referencing all of this she also went as far as to say, “There can be no better fuel for the nascent British republican movement than the ding dong duke.”