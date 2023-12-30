Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Christmas with Archie and Lilibet in California away from royal family

Anti-monarchy group comes out in support of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Anti-monarchy group Republic Chief Graham Smith has come out in support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the royal couple were urged to 'say sorry now' to not spend next Christmas alone.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly celebrated Christmas with their children Archie and Lilibet in California amid their rift with the royal family.

Also Read: Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man

The Daily Express UK quoted royal expert Michael Cole asking Prince Harry and Meghan to "say sorry now" to avoid spending next Christmas alone - and away from the royals.

The royal expert said that the couple should "show contrition" and "apologise" to the Royal Family.

Sharing the Daily Express report on X, formerly Twitter, Republic Chief said: “But it's ok for Andrew to pretend he never met the woman he paid off with £12m without ever saying sorry” referring to Prince Andrew’s attendance with the royal family on Christmas Day.

Read More: King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare

He further said, “Not sure what Harry and Meghan are apoligising for. Speaking their mind?”

“Harry and Meghan ordered 'say sorry now' to not spend next Christmas alone.”