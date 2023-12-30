King Charles and Prince William will likely clash as the Prince of Wales expects ‘more influence and control’ over the monarchy

King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours

Britain’s King Charles could give his elder son Prince William a new power amid predictions of the monarch’s abdication.



According to a report by GB News, the fashion brands are fearing a cull of royal warrants under King Charles as he looks to encourage a more eco-conscious Britain.

Currently, just King Charles has the power to grant royal warrants to the firms but he may grant Queen Camilla and Prince William similar roles, Queen Elizabeth II had given to him when he was the Prince of Wales, and his father Prince Philip.

The publication quoted Paul Alger, the director of international affairs at the UK Fashion and Textile Association telling the Telegraph: "The first question that we still have not seen an answer to is how many grantors will there be.

"There are conversations going on in the industry about whether Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will do it as well.

Paul further said: "We are fairly confident that His Majesty will want to look at perhaps a little bit more in-depth detail on the sustainable and ethical practices of businesses that are given warrants than in the past.

"The King is very passionate about the built environment. He is also very passionate about agriculture, animal husbandry and farming."

The royal warrant allows firms to use the Royal Arms in their branding and currently there will be an upcoming review of it for a group of around 800 firms that supply the royal household.

The reports of the new power to Prince William and Queen Camilla came amid rumours King Charles will likely abdicate for Prince William soon.