 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles issued new warning amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles recently reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry through Kate Middleton

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

King Charles issued new warning amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles issued new warning amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has been warned over his plans for a slimmed down monarchy amid rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Daily Express UK, warned that King Charles may face a problem due to his plans for a "slimmed down" monarchy in future.

Also Read: Princess Eugenie, Beatrice warned amid Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours

The royal expert told the publication: "Only four working royals are under 70 and this is likely to present a problem and lead to cuts in the number of royal engagements until George, Charlotte and Louis are able to play their part in royal activities."

King Charles has been keen on a slimmed-down monarchy for decades, and he also made a promise about it when he became the monarch last year.

According to reports, King Charles plans to reduce the monarchy to a team of just seven key members.

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliams heaped praised on Princess Anne, the Princess Royal for her contribution and devotion to the monarchy.

Read More: Anti-monarchy group comes out in support of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The number of working royals has reduced after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Andrew also resigned from public roles in May 2020 following criticism for his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours video
King Charles set to give Prince William new power amid abdication rumours
Here's why ‘The Iron Claw' has one moment of joy amid grief
Here's why ‘The Iron Claw' has one moment of joy amid grief
Zack Snyder shuns 'Rebel Moon' critics: 'No:1 movie'
Zack Snyder shuns 'Rebel Moon' critics: 'No:1 movie'
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice warned amid Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice warned amid Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours
Anti-monarchy group comes out in support of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
Anti-monarchy group comes out in support of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Pete Davidson seen for the first time since mysterious show cancellations
Pete Davidson seen for the first time since mysterious show cancellations
Kanye West ends social media hiatus with cryptic Instagram post
Kanye West ends social media hiatus with cryptic Instagram post
Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, show off line dancing skills
Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, show off line dancing skills
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child
Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child
Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up
Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance