King Charles issued new warning amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has been warned over his plans for a slimmed down monarchy amid rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Daily Express UK, warned that King Charles may face a problem due to his plans for a "slimmed down" monarchy in future.

The royal expert told the publication: "Only four working royals are under 70 and this is likely to present a problem and lead to cuts in the number of royal engagements until George, Charlotte and Louis are able to play their part in royal activities."

King Charles has been keen on a slimmed-down monarchy for decades, and he also made a promise about it when he became the monarch last year.

According to reports, King Charles plans to reduce the monarchy to a team of just seven key members.

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliams heaped praised on Princess Anne, the Princess Royal for her contribution and devotion to the monarchy.

The number of working royals has reduced after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Andrew also resigned from public roles in May 2020 following criticism for his association with Jeffrey Epstein.